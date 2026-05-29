Tate Class Of 1971 Presents Two $5,000 Scholarships

May 29, 2026

The Tate High School Class of 1971 presented two scholarships at Tate’s senior honors ceremony.

Winners of the $5,000 scholarships were Princess Frierson (pictured left) and Brennen Williams, as selected by Tate administration and the guidance department.

This was the fifth consecutive year that the Class of 1971 has presented scholarships, now totaling over $35,000. The Tate Class of 1971 is the only class currently awarding scholarships and has challenged other graduating classes to do the same.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 