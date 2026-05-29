Tate Class Of 1971 Presents Two $5,000 Scholarships

The Tate High School Class of 1971 presented two scholarships at Tate’s senior honors ceremony.

Winners of the $5,000 scholarships were Princess Frierson (pictured left) and Brennen Williams, as selected by Tate administration and the guidance department.

This was the fifth consecutive year that the Class of 1971 has presented scholarships, now totaling over $35,000. The Tate Class of 1971 is the only class currently awarding scholarships and has challenged other graduating classes to do the same.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.