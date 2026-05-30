First-Year Success: Coach Tim Bryan Leads Tate Girls Track To Historic, Record-Breaking Season

May 30, 2026

The Tate High School Aggies Girls Track and Field Team celebrated a great year at their end-of-season banquet last week.

During the team’s first season under head coach Tim Bryan, the Aggies broke 11 school records, won five invitational meets and claimed both a county and district championship.

Bryan’s coaching career started at Woodham High School in 1996, and he later moved on to Pine Forest High School. In almost three decades as a track head coach, he won state championships at Pine Forest in 2010 and 2011 and finished as state runners-up at Pine Forest in 2009 and at Woodham. He also earned a half-dozen state top 10 finishes. He had won eight regional championships and 20 district titles prior to coming to Tate, and he was named the Florida Dairy Farmers Girls 3A Coach of the Year three times.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 