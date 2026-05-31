Milbrandt, Blue Wahoos Reach New Heights In 7-2 Win

May 31, 2026

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos beat the Birmingham Barons 7-2 on Saturday night, climbing a season-high two games above .500 behind ace starter Karson Milbrandt.

Though Milbrandt was unable to complete 5.0 innings for the first time since mid-April, the righty still racked up seven strikeouts over 4.2 frames and extended his scoreless inning streak to 27.0 innings before surrendering a two-run homer to Drake Logan in the fifth. Milbrandt’s scoreless streak, which began on May 2, ended as the second-longest in team history behind reliever Lee Hyde’s 31.0-inning streak in 2013 and the longest ever for a Pensacola starting pitcher.

The Blue Wahoos jumped ahead on Barons starter Gabe Davis (L, 0-1) in his Double-A debut, scoring four early unearned runs thanks to infield miscues. After a Juan Mathews sacrifice bunt was thrown away in the second inning, Dillon Lewis scored on a wild pitch and Dylan Jasso laced an RBI single for a 2-0 lead. They added two more in the third when a Fenwick Trimble bunt was misplayed by Davis, and Matheus and Cristian Hernández hit back-to-back RBI singles. Hernández’s knock extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

Aiva Arquette, thriving in his first week at the Double-A level since a promotion on Tuesday, stretched the Pensacola lead to 5-0 in the fourth inning with an RBI double.

Milbrandt’s scoreless streak ended in the fifth inning when Logan homered, and he allowed two more singles and a walk before departing with a season-high 97 pitches thrown. Colby Martin (W, 2-2) entered to strand a pair of inherited runners in the fifth, and ultimately worked 3.1 scoreless innings of long relief to earn the win.

Trimble hit a solo homer in the sixth and Matheus added an RBI single in the ninth to extend the lead to 7-2 before Livan Reinoso finished off the win with a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Barons on Sunday afternoon.

written by Erik Bremer

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 