Humid, Scattered Showers Ahead

Humid conditions and scattered afternoon thunderstorms will kick off the week, with high temperatures pushing ninety degrees through Tuesday. A weak cold front is expected to slide through the region late Tuesday, lowering humidity levels and dropping daytime highs into the mid-eighties for the remainder of the week. While isolated rain chances linger through Friday, total precipitation will remain light outside of direct thunderstorm activity.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.