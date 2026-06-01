West Bogia Road Collapses, Hwy 29 Flooded And Closed On Sunday Afternoon

West Bogia Road at North Century Boulevard collapsed Sunday afternoon during torrential rainfall and flooding.

Radar estimates showed a three-hour rainfall approaching six inches in the McDavid area.

The heavy rainfall flooded and closed Highway 29 for miles, with southbound traffic diverted on Highway 164 to Highway 97.

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While Highway 29 at West Bogia Road was under several feet of water, West Bogia Road washed away and collapsed at a culvert alongside Highway 29. West Bogia is expected to remain closed for several weeks until repairs are made; more details on the repair process are expected to be known this week.

The road failure also cut water for Central Water Works customers on Bogia Road, Black Road and everyone south of Cotton Creek on both sides of Highway 29. Central Water Works was soon able to essentially reroute water to every customer except for one house on Bogia Road. A Central official said the water supply should remain stable for customers in the area until permanent repairs are made.

The heavy rainfall also caused flooding on roads through the area, including South Pine Barren Road, the remainder of West Bogia Road and South Highway 97. An unoccupied pickup truck was found nearly submerged alongside Highway 29 at Canoe Creek.

There was no other damage immediately reported and no reports of any injuries.

Responding agencies Sunday afternoon included Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Escambia County Public Safety, Escambia County Communications, Escambia County Public Works and the Florida Department of Transportation.

NorthEscambia.com and submitted photo, click to enlarge.