ECPS Honors Top Students, Teachers, And Partners At Career Academy Awards

Escambia County Public Schools held its Career Academy Awards Ceremony before the end of the school year.

Students, teachers, individual career academies and business partners were honored in a lunchtime banquet.

“We are so fortunate in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties to have such active and robust career academies in our high schools and middle schools,” said ECPS Workforce Education Director Steven Harrell. “It is an honor to be a part of this enterprise. We are truly preparing our students for success after graduation.”

This year’s winners include:

Business/Industry Academy Partner Award – Criminal Justice: Chip Simmons, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Chip Simmons, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Business/Industry Academy Partner Award – Law Office: Phil Hall P.A.

Phil Hall P.A. Middle School Career Academy Student of the Year: Jaiden Stanton, Technology Education & Manufacturing Academy, Ransom Middle School

Jaiden Stanton, Technology Education & Manufacturing Academy, Ransom Middle School Middle School Career Academy Teacher of the Year: Jessika Brown, Culinary Arts Academy, Bailey Middle School

Jessika Brown, Culinary Arts Academy, Bailey Middle School Middle School Career Academy of the Year: Leanne Jenkins, Agriculture – FFA, Beulah Middle School

Leanne Jenkins, Agriculture – FFA, Beulah Middle School High School Career Academy Student of the Year: Jude Poller, Marketing & Entrepreneurship Academy, Washington High School

Jude Poller, Marketing & Entrepreneurship Academy, Washington High School High School Career Academy Scholar: Tyson Tang, Aviation Technology Academy, Washington High School

Tyson Tang, Aviation Technology Academy, Washington High School High School Career Academy Student Intern of the Year: Lyric Woods, Marketing and Entrepreneurship Academy, Washington High School

Lyric Woods, Marketing and Entrepreneurship Academy, Washington High School High School Career Academy Teacher of the Year: Richard “Chip” Coleman, Agriscience Academy, Tate High School

Richard “Chip” Coleman, Agriscience Academy, Tate High School High School Career Academy of the Year: Rachel Veninga & Kristi Mead, Veterinary Science Academy, Tate High School

Pictured top: High School Career Academy Teacher of the Year: Richard “Chip” Coleman, Agriscience Academy, Tate High School, and High School Career Academy of the Year: Rachel Veninga & Kristi Mead, Veterinary Science Academy, Tate High School. Pictured below: Middle School Career Academy Student of the Year Jaiden Stanton from the Ransom Middle School Technology Education & Manufacturing Academy. Pictured inset Middle School Career Academy of the Year: Leanne Jenkins, Agriculture – FFA, Beulah Middle School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.