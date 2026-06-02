Escambia County Felon Indicted in Federal Court on Gun, Drug Charges

An Escambia County man has been indicted in federal court on drug and gun charges.

EP Hall, 42, was indicted on one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Hall appeared in federal court for his arraignment before United States Magistrate Judge Zachary C. Bolitho in Pensacola. A jury trial is scheduled for July 20 before United States District Court Judge T. Kent Wetherell, II. Hall faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and up to three years in prison if convicted of possession of a controlled substance. The case is being jointly investigated by the ATF and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.