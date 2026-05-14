Molino Man Charged With Fleeing Deputies On Motorcycle, Possessing Drugs In Dollar Bill

A Molino man was arrested recenthly after allegedly fleeing law enforcement on his motorcycle at a high rate of speed and discarding narcotics while attempting to hide in a constructio

Spencer Ray Stokes, 34, was charged with fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer with lights and sirens active and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, both felonies.

According to an arrest report, a deputy was patrolling the area of East Nine Mile Road when he observed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed. When the deputy attempted to catch up, the rider—later identified as Stokes—performed a U-turn and eventually sped through a red light at the intersection of Guidy Lane.

The deputy briefly lost sight of the motorcycle after it made evasive maneuvers through several intersections, leading the officer to deactivate emergency lights and sirens for safety, the report states. While continuing to search the area, the deputy discovered the unoccupied motorcycle parked behind a house under construction near Cain Avenue.

Stokes was located by responding units as he walked away from the scene. He reportedly admitted to parking the bike and walking behind the under-construction houses.

A K-9 unit searched the path Stokes had taken and alerted to several discarded items, including the motorcycle’s keys and a $1 bill. Inside the folded bill, deputies found two green pills identified as oxycodone.

Stokes was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.