Lewis Homers Twice, But Bullpen Falters In Road Loss To Lookouts

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos hit three homers and held a comfortable lead through the middle innings, but the Chattanooga Lookouts rallied late for an 8-7 victory on Wednesday afternoon.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Carlos Jorge lifted a go-ahead, three-run homer to complete a six-run comeback for the Lookouts and even up the series at one game apiece.

Fenwick Trimble and Dillon Lewis hit back-to-back homers right away in the first inning to put Pensacola ahead 3-0. It marked the first back-to-back homers for the Blue Wahoos since their last trip to Chattanooga in June of 2025.

Leo Balcazar got two runs back for the Lookouts with a two-run homer in the third inning against Blue Wahoos starter Alex Williams, but Cristian Hernández stretched the Pensacola lead back to 5-2 in the top of the fourth by hitting an RBI double and scoring on a Dylan Jasso sacrifice fly.

Lewis tacked on two more runs with a homer in the fifth, marking his second homer of the afternoon and team-leading eighth of the season.

Williams allowed two runs in the sixth, but Jack Sellinger prevented further trouble to preserve a 7-4 lead until the bottom of the eighth. The Blue Wahoos, who made five outs on the basepaths throughout the game, were unable to capitalize on threats against Chattanooga reliever Taylor Floyd (W, 1-0) in both the seventh and eighth innings, and paid the price when Jorge hit his three-run homer against Nigel Belgrave (L, 1-3) to give the Lookouts their first lead of the afternoon.

Hunter Parks (S, 3) narrowly avoided blowing a save of his own in the top of the ninth as Brendan Jones lifted a deep drive just foul down the right field line, but converted a 1-2-3 frame to lock down the save and a comeback win for the Lookouts.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Lookouts on Thursday.

written by Erik Bremer