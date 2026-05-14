Federal Jury Convicts Escambia County Felon on Firearms and Ammunition Charges

An Escambia County felon has been convicted on federal firearm charges.

James Michael Olshefskie, 55, was found guilty by a federal jury in Pensacola following a two-day trial for possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of two unregistered firearm silencers.

On September 11, 2025, United States Probation Officers visited Olshefskie at his Escambia County residence as part of his federal post-conviction supervision. He was on federal supervised release for a 2024 federal felony conviction, and as a convicted felon, he was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. During their visit, probation officers found ammunition and unregistered firearm silencers in his bedroom.

Olshefskie faces up to 25 years’ imprisonment when he is sentenced on June 25, 2026.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).