Fred Carlton Ward, Jr.

Fred Carlton Ward, Jr., age 58, passed away on June 1, 2026, in Atmore, Alabama, where he lived most of his life. He was of the Holiness faith; and a member of Friendly Holiness Church. He was an avid Florida State Seminoles supporter and had a passion for dirt track racing. He cherished moments spent with family and friends, loved dancing, coaching children’s sports, and was always known for his humor and lively spirit. Professionally, he built homes through his work in construction.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brother Tommy and sister Phyllis Ward.

He leaves behind three daughters: Chelsea Ward (Christopher Raines) of Houston, Texas; Kristie Ward of Texas; and Brittney Christine Ward. He is also survived by three brothers—Ray (Christine) Ward and Randall (Janet) Ward, both of Poarch, Alabama, and Carl (Melissa) Ward of Atmore—and two sisters, Tena (David) Bryars of Bay Minette, Alabama, and Juanita Fears of Poarch, Alabama. His legacy continues through numerous grandchildren, step-children, nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 5, 2026, at noon at Friendly Holiness Church, with Reverend Ray Ward and Reverend David Bryars officiating.

Burial will follow at New Home Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2026 from 11 a.m. until service time at noon at Friendly Holiness Church.

Pallbearers will be Kendall Reed, Heath Bryars, Jonathan Bryars, Tyler Hilburn, Dylan McGhee and Jamie Barber.

Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Richard.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC Atmore, Alabama is in charge of all arrangements