Final Four Bound: Northview Lady Chiefs Seek Financial Support For State Trip

The Northview Lady Chiefs are asking for financial assistance to make the trip to the Rural Division Final Four next week; the school or district do not fund the trip.

The team will travel to Soldiers Creek Park in Longwood (Orlando metro) for the state semifinals on May 19 with the state championship to follow on May 20. The team must fund transportation, lodging, and food.

Donations can be made on Venmo or by check made payable to Northview Diamond Club at the school.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.