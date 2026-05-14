30,000 Pound Food Distribution Set For Saturday

May 14, 2026

State Representative Michelle Salzman, in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast and a dedicated coalition of community organizations, will host a large-scale food distribution event this Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church.

Starting at 7:30 a.m. and continuing until supplies are exhausted, this event will provide approximately 30,000 pounds of food—including fresh produce—to families across our community. To ensure a smooth process, vehicles are permitted to begin lining up as early as 6:00 a.m. Distribution is available to the first 300 families.

Residents are strongly encouraged to arrive early, as demand is expected to be high and supplies are limited.

Each participating household will receive a box of fresh food, providing vital support to individuals and families navigating food insecurity within Escambia County.

“This event reflects the power of partnerships and our shared commitment to serving the community,” said Salzman. “We are proud to come together to ensure families have access to essential resources.”

Marcus Pointe Baptist Church is located at 6205 North W Street in Pensacola.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 