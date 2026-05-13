ECSO Honors Fallen Officers And K-9s

Thursday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office held a Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony to honor deputies and K-9s killed in the line of duty. The families and friends of the fallen gathered to place a rose on the agency’s memorial.

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Roll Call of Heroes:

Town Hall Marshall Daniel Douglas – End of Watch 1893

Sheriff A. Cary Ellis – End of Watch 1923

Constable Mallory Williams – End of Watch 1941

Deputy Joseph Elmer Whitworth – End of Watch 1954

Constable William “Clint” Rigby – End of Watch 1955

Patrolman Roland Davis, Sr. – End of Watch 1955

Deputy Len B. Adams – End of Watch 1958

Deputy Joseph Mallory Gassman – End of Watch 1966

Deputy Charles Leroy Wilkerson – End of Watch 1974

Deputy Morley “Buddy” Ray – End of Watch 1978

Deputy Floyd “Doug” Heist – End of Watch 1980

Corporal Eric Byron Streeter – End of Watch 1984

Deputy Donald Ray Cook – End of Watch 1988

Sergeant Dennis Mathis – End of Watch 1989

Sergeant Roosevelt Walker, Jr. – End of Watch 1998

Lieutenant George Hura, Jr. – End of Watch 2004

Deputy Jeremy Cassady – End of Watch 2025

K-9 Wolf – End of Watch 2000

K-9 Erny – End of Watch 2000

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.