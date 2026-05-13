ECSO Honors Fallen Officers And K-9s

May 13, 2026

Thursday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office held a Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony to honor deputies and K-9s killed in the line of duty. The families and friends of the fallen gathered to place a rose on the agency’s memorial.

For more photos, click here.

Roll Call of Heroes:

  • Town Hall Marshall Daniel Douglas – End of Watch 1893
  • Sheriff A. Cary Ellis – End of Watch 1923
  • Constable Mallory Williams – End of Watch 1941
  • Deputy Joseph Elmer Whitworth – End of Watch 1954
  • Constable William “Clint” Rigby – End of Watch 1955
  • Patrolman Roland Davis, Sr. – End of Watch 1955
  • Deputy Len B. Adams – End of Watch 1958
  • Deputy Joseph Mallory Gassman – End of Watch 1966
  • Deputy Charles Leroy Wilkerson – End of Watch 1974
  • Deputy Morley “Buddy” Ray – End of Watch 1978
  • Deputy Floyd “Doug” Heist – End of Watch 1980
  • Corporal Eric Byron Streeter – End of Watch 1984
  • Deputy Donald Ray Cook – End of Watch 1988
  • Sergeant Dennis Mathis – End of Watch 1989
  • Sergeant Roosevelt Walker, Jr. – End of Watch 1998
  • Lieutenant George Hura, Jr. – End of Watch 2004
  • Deputy Jeremy Cassady – End of Watch 2025
  • K-9 Wolf – End of Watch 2000
  • K-9 Erny – End of Watch 2000

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 