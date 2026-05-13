ECSO Honors Fallen Officers And K-9s
May 13, 2026
Thursday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office held a Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony to honor deputies and K-9s killed in the line of duty. The families and friends of the fallen gathered to place a rose on the agency’s memorial.
For more photos, click here.
Roll Call of Heroes:
- Town Hall Marshall Daniel Douglas – End of Watch 1893
- Sheriff A. Cary Ellis – End of Watch 1923
- Constable Mallory Williams – End of Watch 1941
- Deputy Joseph Elmer Whitworth – End of Watch 1954
- Constable William “Clint” Rigby – End of Watch 1955
- Patrolman Roland Davis, Sr. – End of Watch 1955
- Deputy Len B. Adams – End of Watch 1958
- Deputy Joseph Mallory Gassman – End of Watch 1966
- Deputy Charles Leroy Wilkerson – End of Watch 1974
- Deputy Morley “Buddy” Ray – End of Watch 1978
- Deputy Floyd “Doug” Heist – End of Watch 1980
- Corporal Eric Byron Streeter – End of Watch 1984
- Deputy Donald Ray Cook – End of Watch 1988
- Sergeant Dennis Mathis – End of Watch 1989
- Sergeant Roosevelt Walker, Jr. – End of Watch 1998
- Lieutenant George Hura, Jr. – End of Watch 2004
- Deputy Jeremy Cassady – End of Watch 2025
- K-9 Wolf – End of Watch 2000
- K-9 Erny – End of Watch 2000
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
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