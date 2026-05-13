Miller Masterful As Wahoos Beat Lookouts 4-1

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos christened Chattanooga’s new Erlanger Park with a 4-1 win over the Lookouts on Tuesday night, riding a pair of homers and a quality start to victory over the team with the Southern League’s best record.

Jacob Miller (W, 1-2) turned in his best start of the season, scattering five hits and one run over 6.0 innings to earn his first win.

Dillon Lewis gave the Blue Wahoos an early 1-0 lead with a solo homer, his team-leading sixth of the season, in the second inning. Payton Green added a two-run shot in the fifth inning, and Fenwick Trimble singled home Brendan Jones in the sixth inning for a 4-0 advantage.

Miller surrendered a solo homer to Carlos Jorge in the sixth, but neither team could capitalize on ample opportunities in the late innings. Lookouts starter Johnathan Harmon (L, 3-1) worked around a leadoff Michael Snyder triple in the seventh, and Blue Wahoos relievers Kade Bragg and Logan Whitaker left the bases loaded with Lookouts runners in both the seventh and eighth. Luis Palacios (S, 1) inherited two baserunners in the ninth, but coaxed a game-ending double play grounder from Leo Balcazar to end the game.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Lookouts on Wednesday morning.

written by Erik Bremer