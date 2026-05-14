Near Perfect Spring Weather, Sunny And Dry

May 14, 2026

North Escambia residents can look forward to a stretch of picture-perfect spring weather as a dry high-pressure system dominates the region. Expect clear, sunny days with afternoon highs climbing steadily from the upper 70s on Thursday to the mid-80s by the start of next week. Nighttime conditions will remain comfortable and clear, though a gradual increase in moisture will lead to more cloud cover by Sunday night. The first real chance of rain doesn’t enter the picture until mid-week, with a few scattered showers possible by next Wednesday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 