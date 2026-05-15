Ready For Some Football? Spring Games Friday For Tate And Northview

Are you ready for some football?

Both the Northview Chiefs and Tate Aggies have spring games set for this Friday night, May 15.

Northview vs. Chickasaw

It’s the Chiefs versus the Chieftains in spring football on Friday night in Bratt. The Northview Chiefs will host the Chickasaw (AL) Chieftains.

Chickasaw is a smaller school with about half the enrollment of Northview.

Game time is 7 p.m. at Northview’s Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium. Tickets are only available on GoFan.

Tate vs. Arnold

The Tate Aggies will take a little road trip down to Panama City Beach on Friday night.

The Aggies will take on the Arnold Marlins at 6:30 p.m.

Arnold High School is located at 550 Alf Coleman Road in Panama City Beach. Tickets are available on GoFan.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.