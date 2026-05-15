Ready For Some Football? Spring Games Friday For Tate And Northview

May 15, 2026

Are you ready for some football?

Both the Northview Chiefs and Tate Aggies have spring games set for this Friday night, May 15.

Northview vs. Chickasaw

It’s the Chiefs versus the Chieftains in spring football on Friday night in Bratt. The Northview Chiefs will host the Chickasaw (AL) Chieftains.

Chickasaw is a smaller school with about half the enrollment of Northview.

Game time is 7 p.m. at Northview’s Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium. Tickets are only available on GoFan.

Tate vs. Arnold

The Tate Aggies will take a little road trip down to Panama City Beach on Friday night.

The Aggies will take on the Arnold Marlins at 6:30 p.m.

Arnold High School is located at 550 Alf Coleman Road in Panama City Beach. Tickets are available on GoFan.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 