Atmore Teacher Facing Narcotics Charges After Being Found Allegedly Unconscious At Burger King

May 15, 2026

A call regarding an unconscious man behind the wheel of a vehicle led to the narcotics arrest of a now-former teacher Wednesday afternoon in Atmore.

Officers with the Atmore Police Department responded to the Burger King on South Main Street at approximately 5:31 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13. Upon arrival, authorities discovered an individual, later identified as James Clayton Page, slumped over the steering wheel.

Page was formerly a math teacher at Escambia County High School in Atmore, but in an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon, May 13, the Escambia County (AL) School Board accepted Page’s resignation effective the day before, May 12.

The APD stated that officers discovered a variety of illegal substances in Page’s possession.

Page was taken into custody and faces four counts of possession of a controlled substance for cocaine, heroin, a THC vape, amphetamines, and dextroamphetamines, as well as a charge for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Atmore Police stated that additional charges may be pending as they await further testing results.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 