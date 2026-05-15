Wahoos Rally Late In Comeback Win Over Chattanooga

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos rallied for an impressive comeback win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Thursday night, scoring four times in the eighth inning after letting an early lead slip away.

The Lookouts took a 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to an infield single, stolen base, throwing error and wild pitch from Pensacola starting pitcher Orlando Ortiz-Mayr. The Blue Wahoos answered back in the second, capitalizing on a missed catch error from Lookouts left fielder Shane Sasaki to score three runs on a Michael Snyder sacrifice fly, Dylan Jasso RBI double and Brendan Jones sacrifice fly.

Jasso extended the Pensacola lead to 4-1 in the fourth inning with an opposite-field solo homer, his second of the season. The Lookouts tied it up in the bottom of the fifth, as Ortiz-Mayr started the frame by issuing a walk and a pair of singles before Christian MacLeod entered to make his Blue Wahoos debut. A run-scoring balk and Leo Balcazar RBI single followed to bring the score to 4-4.

The Lookouts took a 6-4 lead in the sixth on a Dominic Pitelli two-run homer. After the Blue Wahoos got a run back in the seventh on a Jones RBI single, reliever Luis Moreno (W, 1-2) surrendered a two-run homer to Cade Hunter to stretch the Chattanooga lead to 8-5.

Down to their final six outs, the Blue Wahoos mounted a rally in the eighth by drawing three walks against reliever Irvin Machuca. Snyder laced a two-run double into the left field corner against Thomas Farr (L, 1-2), Jasso tied the game with a sacrifice fly, and Gage Miller capped the comeback with a go-ahead RBI single for a 9-8 lead.

Colby Martin (S, 1) earned his first Double-A save, getting the final six outs while allowing only a walk and a single.

The Blue Wahoos went 6-for-9 with men in scoring position, and tied a franchise record last set in 2017 with three sacrifice flies in the same game.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Lookouts on Friday

written by Erik Bremer