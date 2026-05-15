Beautiful, Sunny Weekend Ahead with Temperatures Climbing Into the 80s

May 15, 2026

Sunny skies and warm temperatures will dominate the upcoming weekend across the region, making for ideal outdoor conditions before storm chances return mid-week. Highs will steadily climb from the lower 80s on Friday into the mid-to-upper 80s by early next week. A weak cold front approaching on Tuesday will bring the next notable chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, with lingering slight chances of rain persisting through Thursday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 