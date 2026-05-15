McDavid Man Charged With Aggravated Stalking For 2025 Incident

May 15, 2026

A McDavid man was recently arrested on an outstanding 2025 warrant for cyberstalking.

Govan Shane Alexander Sr., 54, was charged with felony aggravated stalking for following, harassing, or cyberstalking after a domestic violence injunction.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, a deputy was originally dispatched to a residence in McDavid in November 2025 regarding a violation of a domestic violence injunction. Alexander’s wife told investigators that he was texting his minor children to have them relay messages to her despite a domestic violence injunction that was served in August 2025.

In the arrest report, a deputy noted viewing and photographing some of the text messages. Alexander was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 