Ernest Ward Middle School Hiring New Agriculture Teacher For Growing Program

Dolly the goat was not terribly excited about posing for pictures on Thursday afternoon at Ernest Ward Middle School in Walnut Hill.

But agriculture students and FFA members were excited about the future of their program.

“Do we have a teacher yet?”

“Who is it? We can’t wait!” the students pressed Principal Tyvanna Boulanger for hints.

For more photos, click here.

Escambia County Public Schools is hiring an agriculture teacher for the next school year.

The selected candidate will facilitate the Agriculture program at Ernest Ward and sponsor the FFA student organization. They will facilitate several school-based programs each year, including a FFA banquet and an appreciation breakfast, and will travel with students to multiple competitions.

The school’s facilities include an outdoor learning lab that currently has goats and chickens, and a greenhouse.

“Can we get a cow?”

“Or a pig?”

The students are anxious to see the program, which has roots that can be traced back to a one-room log schoolhouse built in 1886, continue to grow and thrive.

For more information on the agriculture teacher position at Ernest Ward Middle, and to apply, click here.

Dolly, by the way, and the other goats were happy to pose for a few pictures after a little attention and an afternoon snack.

Pictured: Ag students and FFA members at the school’s agriscience facilities on Thursday afternoon. Dolly is the white goat. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.