Escambia County Animal Welfare Rescues 32 Dogs Recovered In Animal Hoarding Case

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare has rescued 32 dogs from a recent animal hoarding case,

Recently, Escambia County Animal Welfare Officers recognized that an individual was struggling to care for their dogs after falling on hard times. Officers coordinated with animal shelter staff to develop a plan for the removal and care of the dogs, but since they had not had veterinary care for some time, the team determined it would not be safe to bring them to the shelter and risk exposing the other pets in their care.

Animal Welfare Officers and shelter staff worked with Escambia County Administration and the Facilities Department to find a potential emergency shelter where the dogs could be temporarily housed. An empty building was located at the Perdido Landfill, and Animal Welfare coordinated with the Waste Services Department to set up a temporary emergency shelter for the dogs.

“I’m so proud of our team for their hard work and willingness to go above and beyond on this case,” Animal Welfare Director John Robinson said. “This rescue was a team effort that highlights the importance of planning and coordination between multiple agencies. Hoarding cases are never easy, but our team is passionate about what we do and, and we are always working toward helping the animals in our community. Any time we can help animals and give them a chance to live a happy, healthy life, it’s a good day for our team.”

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The rescued dogs will soon be available for adoption, thanks to the hard work of Animal Welfare staff and county employees. The dogs have already begun receiving treatment from Animal Welfare’s veterinary team, including vaccines and parasite prevention. The Pensacola Humane Society will assist veterinary staff with spay and neuter surgeries for the dogs.

“We’re grateful for these partnerships that help make operations like this a success,” Robinson said. “I’m glad that the quick, professional response by our team, county departments, and community partners has resulted in a second chance for these dogs. Thank you to everyone who helped with this rescue, and thank you to the Pensacola Humane Society for their continued partnership with helping animals in our community.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.