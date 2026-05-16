White Goes Seven Innings, Backed By Homers From Lewis And Miller In 9-3 Wahoos Win

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos took game 4 of their six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Friday night, securing a 9-3 victory.

The Wahoos got some early offense, putting up three runs in the second inning on an RBI double from Payton Green and a 2-run single from Gage Miller on back-to-back pitches. They would tack on one more when Dillon Lewis would hit his 4th homer of the series, and 9th of the year to extend the Pensacola lead to 4-0.

Chattanooga would get their only run off Wahoos starter Brandon White (W, 2-1) in the fourth, when Austin Hendrick ripped an RBI double into right field, scoring Zavier Warren and getting the Lookouts on the board. Pensacola’s offense would not be phased though, as Ryan Ignoffo brought in two more runs on an RBI single in the top of the fifth. One inning later, Gage Miller would put one over the wall for his fourth homer of the year to bring the lead to 7-1.

Brandon White would match his career high in innings with 7.0 complete, allowing only 1 run on 4 hits, 1 walk, and 8 strikeouts, making it his second consecutive quality start. Gabe Bierman would get the 8th and surrender one run via an RBI double off the bat of Cam Collier, scoring former Blue Wahoo Shane Sasaki and cutting the lead to 7-2.

Pensacola would top their offensive night off with two more insurance runs in the 9th. Michael Snyder would bring home Emaarion Boyd on a groundout, and Dillon Lewis would drive home Brendan Jones on a single into center, bringing the score to 9-2.

Livan Reinoso would finish things off in the ninth, after allowing a 2-out home run to Ruben Ibarra, cementing a final score of 9-3. Lookouts starter Kevin Abel (L, 3-2) got hooked with the loss and Wahoos starts Brandon White would notch his second career Double-A win.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Lookouts on Saturday.

written by Charlie Hobert