Tate High School Class of 2026 Celebrates Annual Senior Drive

The Tate High School Class of 2026 held its Senior Drive from the now former Winn Dixie parking lot on Highway 29 to the school.

The annual tradition has occurred on the last day of school for years. The seniors drive to campus for Senior Breakfast and to pick up their caps and gowns.

The Tate High School Class of 2026 will graduate on Wednesday, May 27 at 9 a.m. at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Photos/video by Kristi Barbour for NorthEscambia.com. Click to enlarge.