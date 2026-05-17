Warm And Mostly Sunny Early Week; Slight Rain Chances Return By Wednesday

The first few days of the week will feature mostly sunny skies with highs pushing into the upper 80s and overnight lows in the high 60s, along with a few instances of late-night and early-morning patchy fog. By Wednesday afternoon, a localized chance of showers and thunderstorms returns, gradually ramping up each day. The highest likelihood for rain arrives on Saturday, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms to the area.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.