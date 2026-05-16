‘Fortitude And Resilience’: Escambia Westgate Class Of 2026 Celebrates Graduation

The Escambia Westgate School Class of 2026 graduated on Friday.

“These students have demonstrated going forward each and every day with fortitude,” Escambia County Public School Superintendent Keith Leonard said. “We are very, very proud of each and every one of you. We know the obstacles that you have overcome.”

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“High school graduation is a major achievement, and these students have overcome many obstacles to get to this point,” Escambia Westgate Principal Cathy Rudd said. “Each student here needed courage and resilience to get to where they are today.”

The Escambia Westgate Class of 2026 graduates were:

Jonecia Azarian Brown

Coryeon W. Carter

Jordan Lee Devries

Thomas James Flintroy

Alexzandria Marie Green

Hugh Atticus McClean

Michael Edward McElroy

Aidan Michael Neal

Darious Syncere Polingo

Nahki Allen Stewart

Escambia Westgate School serves students from pre-K through high school with varying exceptionalities.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.