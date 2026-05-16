‘Fortitude And Resilience’: Escambia Westgate Class Of 2026 Celebrates Graduation

May 16, 2026

The Escambia Westgate School Class of 2026 graduated on Friday.

“These students have demonstrated going forward each and every day with fortitude,” Escambia County Public School Superintendent Keith Leonard said. “We are very, very proud of each and every one of you. We know the obstacles that you have overcome.”

For a photo gallery, click here.

“High school graduation is a major achievement, and these students have overcome many obstacles to get to this point,” Escambia Westgate Principal Cathy Rudd said. “Each student here needed courage and resilience to get to where they are today.”

The Escambia Westgate Class of 2026 graduates were:

  • Jonecia Azarian Brown
  • Coryeon W. Carter
  • Jordan Lee Devries
  • Thomas James Flintroy
  • Alexzandria Marie Green
  • Hugh Atticus McClean
  • Michael Edward McElroy
  • Aidan Michael Neal
  • Darious Syncere Polingo
  • Nahki Allen Stewart

Escambia Westgate School serves students from pre-K through high school with varying exceptionalities.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 