Sunny, Dry And Warm For The Weekend

May 16, 2026

High pressure dominates the region this weekend, bringing plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures to the area. A light breeze will shift from the east to the south, keeping daytime highs in the mid-80s through Sunday. However, the calm and clear conditions will begin to give way by early next week as moisture returns from the Gulf, introducing a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms by Tuesday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 