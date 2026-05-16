One Person Transported; Two Dogs OK After Highway 29 Crash

One person was transported to an area hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon on Highway 29.

The crash occurred at the entrance to a Dollar General at 3005 Highway 29, south of West Roberts Road.

An adult female was transported by Escambia County EMS. Two dogs that were in one of the vehicles were not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge