BRACE CEO Dr. Nick Jackson Elected Treasurer For Florida Disaster Organization

May 17, 2026

Dr. Nick Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Be Ready Alliance Coordinating for Emergencies (BRACE), has been elected Treasurer of Florida VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster).

The statewide coalition brings together nonprofit, faith-based, and community organizations to streamline disaster preparedness, response, and recovery efforts across Florida.

Jackson’s election provides Northwest Florida with a direct voice in statewide coordination ahead of the upcoming hurricane season, according to BRACE. In his new role, he will oversee financial management and help strengthen strategic partnerships and communication between local recovery networks in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties and broader state agencies.

“Serving in this leadership role allows us to bring the perspectives and needs of our region into statewide conversations,” Jackson said, emphasizing that strong recovery relies on coordination built long before a storm enters the Gulf.

BRACE continues to lead local emergency volunteer and donation efforts while managing long-term recovery groups across the region.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under General 

 