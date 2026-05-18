All West Florida Public Libraries Are Temporarily Closed On Monday

All West Florida Public Libraries locations will be closed on Monday, May 18 for staff training. All programs and events for May 18 have been canceled.

All WFPL locations will reopen with regular hours and programming on Tuesday, May 19.

Interlibrary loan services are temporarily unavailable while WFPL transitions to the new search catalog. Services will resume on Tuesday, May 19.

WFPL is launching a new and improved library search catalog, with features aimed at enhancing the user experience for library patrons. In addition to library closures on Monday, May 18, the library search catalog will be temporarily unavailable on May 18 as part of the software migration process.

The improved catalog will be available on the West Florida Public Libraries website on mobile and desktop beginning on Tuesday, May 19.

Several improvements to the catalog were implemented based on feedback from library patrons, with new features including:

A user-friendly and reliable catalog experience

Easy access to borrowing and returning materials

Streamlined account and service features.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.