Woman Shot After Early Sunday Morning Altercation At Atmore Bar

A woman was shot early Sunday morning following a confrontation at an Atmore bar.

According to the Atmore Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 3:18 a.m. on Sunday.

Preliminary reports indicate that the incident began as a physical or verbal altercation at The Tavern, a local bar on Highway 31. The dispute reportedly continued after the involved individuals left the business, eventually migrating onto the roadway. The situation turned violent in the area of Highway 31 and Rockaway Creek Road, where the female victim was shot.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been formally released, is a resident of Monroe County, Alabama. Authorities confirmed she sustained injuries during the gunfire and was transported to an area hospital, where she is currently receiving medical treatment.

Following the shooting, local law enforcement completely closed the roadway at Highway 31 and Rockaway Creek Road. Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes for several hours.

Atmore Police said on Sunday afternoon that all parties involved in the altercation and subsequent shooting have been successfully identified, and that the suspected offender is also a resident of Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case.

The Atmore Police Department said the case will be presented to the Office of the 21st Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review and presentation to a grand jury to determine any formal charges.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.