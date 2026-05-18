Cantonment 10,000 Pound Food Distribution Is Tuesday

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will host a food distribution on Tuesday, May 19, providing 10,000 pounds of food to local residents in need. The giveaway will begin at 3 p.m. at Carver Park, located at 208 Webb Street in Cantonment.

Attendees should line up facing north on Webb Street.

To receive food, individuals must present a valid form of identification, and there is a limit of three recipients per vehicle.

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