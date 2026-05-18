Train Collides With Semi-Trailer Loaded With Hot Dogs

A CSX freight train collided with a semi-trailer of hot dogs on Sunday evening in Canoe, Alabama, just north of the Florida–Alabama state line.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Tumbling Lane at Highway 31 east of Atmore.

For more photos, click here.

There were no injuries reported to the truck driver or train crew.

The semi and trailer had reportedly become stuck on the tracks, and the truck was separated from the trailer prior to the collision. The cargo — lower fat Chuck Wagon Chicken Franks — was scattered along the tracks.

Photos by Virginia Harley-Johns for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.