Train Collides With Semi-Trailer Loaded With Hot Dogs

May 18, 2026

A CSX freight train collided with a semi-trailer of hot dogs on Sunday evening in Canoe, Alabama, just north of the Florida–Alabama state line.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Tumbling Lane at Highway 31 east of Atmore.

For more photos, click here.

There were no injuries reported to the truck driver or train crew.

The semi and trailer had reportedly become stuck on the tracks, and the truck was separated from the trailer prior to the collision. The cargo — lower fat Chuck Wagon Chicken Franks — was scattered along the tracks.

Photos by Virginia Harley-Johns for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 