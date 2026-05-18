AAA: Florida Gas Prices Trend Downward Just A Bit

AAA said Florida gas prices are moving slightly lower a week ahead of Memorial Day weekend as nearly 2.6 million Floridians prepare to travel.

Over the last week, Florida gas prices declined 20 cents per gallon. The state average fell from $4.43 a gallon to $4.23 a gallon on Sunday. The average price travelers paid on Memorial Day 2025 was $3.06 per gallon.

The least expensive metro market on Sunday was Pensacola at $4.07 a gallon. In North Escambia, a low of $3.83 was available on Sunday night on Muscogee Road in Cantonment.

“Memorial Day travelers will pay about $17 more than last year to fill an average sized tank of gas,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Global supply concerns regarding the conflict with Iran has kept upward pressure on fuel prices. This could continue through the summer months unless a resolution is reached.”

NorthEscambia.com photo.