Hospital Parking Lot Wreck Leaves Man Dead

May 19, 2026

A motorist died Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in a local hospital parking lot.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 4:06 p.m. at West Florida Hospital on North Davis Highway.

State troopers reported that a silver sedan driven by a 48-year-old Pensacola man was traveling westbound within the hospital parking lot near the emergency room. The driver failed to negotiate a turn, causing the vehicle to strike a curb, a sign, and a junction box.

“The driver of the sedan was subsequently pronounced deceased at the nearby hospital,” FHP said.

Troopers did not say if a medical emergency may have contributed to the crash.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 