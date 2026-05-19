Hospital Parking Lot Wreck Leaves Man Dead

A motorist died Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in a local hospital parking lot.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 4:06 p.m. at West Florida Hospital on North Davis Highway.

State troopers reported that a silver sedan driven by a 48-year-old Pensacola man was traveling westbound within the hospital parking lot near the emergency room. The driver failed to negotiate a turn, causing the vehicle to strike a curb, a sign, and a junction box.

“The driver of the sedan was subsequently pronounced deceased at the nearby hospital,” FHP said.

Troopers did not say if a medical emergency may have contributed to the crash.

File photo.