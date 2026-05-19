Sunshine Before Showers: Warm Week Ahead Leads To Unsettled Holiday Weekend

Warm sunshine will dominate the first part of the week before a return of humid conditions brings a daily chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms just in time for the upcoming holiday weekend. Afternoon highs will remain steady in the mid to upper 80s, while overnight lows gradually warm from the upper 60s into the lower 70s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Memorial Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.