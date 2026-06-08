Timothy Bruce Mason

June 8, 2026

Timothy Bruce Mason, 66, of Davisville, FL, passed away on June 4, 2026. He was born on July 21, 1959, in Steens, MS., to Clayton and JoAnn Smith Mason.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and worked as a painter in the construction industry. He enjoyed fishing and was a very down-to-earth guy.

Timothy is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Delia Lynn “Dee” Mason.

He is survived by his two sons, Stoney Mason and Dusty Mason; his brother, Tony (Vicki) Mason; his sister, Denecia (Bill) Osborne; and two grandchildren, Kaya Mason and Max Mason.

A private family gathering will take place at a later date, with interment at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 