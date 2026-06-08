Timothy Bruce Mason

Timothy Bruce Mason, 66, of Davisville, FL, passed away on June 4, 2026. He was born on July 21, 1959, in Steens, MS., to Clayton and JoAnn Smith Mason.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and worked as a painter in the construction industry. He enjoyed fishing and was a very down-to-earth guy.

Timothy is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Delia Lynn “Dee” Mason.

He is survived by his two sons, Stoney Mason and Dusty Mason; his brother, Tony (Vicki) Mason; his sister, Denecia (Bill) Osborne; and two grandchildren, Kaya Mason and Max Mason.

A private family gathering will take place at a later date, with interment at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.