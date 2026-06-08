Beautiful, Sunny Start To The Week Before Afternoon Rain Chances Return Thursday

The early part of the week brings beautiful, quiet weather with plenty of sunshine and daytime highs climbing from the upper 80s into the lower 90s. Evenings will remain comfortable and mostly clear with lows holding steady around 71 degrees. A shift occurs on Thursday afternoon as standard summer moisture returns, bringing a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. This wet weather pattern becomes more pronounced heading into the weekend, with rain chances bumping up to 40 percent on Friday and hitting a 50 percent peak on both Saturday and Sunday, though daytime highs will still manage to reach the upper 80s to around 90 degrees outside of any rain.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.