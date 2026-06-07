Even With Over A Foot Of Rain Last Month, We’re Still In A Drought

We are slowly getting there.

Despite well over a foot of rain across much of the area last month, most of Escambia County remains in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. But that’s an improvement over the severe drought that was impacting much of Escambia County a month ago.

A small area of Escambia County in Florida is now officially out of the drought. The extreme northwestern part of the county, including Nokomis and Davisville, is classified officially as just being as just being abnormally dry.

The drought monitor does not measure recent rainfall; it tracks how deeply an area’s total water system has recovered from long-term deficits.

The next report will be issued on Thursday.