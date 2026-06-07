Ignoffo Ignites Offense In 5-4 Blue Wahoos Win

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos beat the Chattanooga Lookouts by a final score of 5-4 on Saturday night. The Blue Wahoos seemed to stay one foot ahead of the Lookouts throughout the game, capitalizing on timely swings and stellar defense.

The Blue Wahoos (28-28) are back at .500 after snapping a three-game losing streak to the Lookouts (30-26) thanks to early and consistent bat pressure. Chattanooga still holds the 3-2 edge in the series, giving Pensacola an opportunity to tie it with tomorrow’s finale.

Ryan Ignoffo, playing his second straight game behind the dish, ignited the offense early with a scorching triple into deep right field to score two runs. The three-bagger was Ignoffo’s third of the season and the seventh of his four-year career.

Defensively, Ignoffo was a force to be reckoned with behind the plate. He threw out Chattanooga’s stolen bases leader Carlos Jorge at second base in the first inning and caught the swift-footed Jay Allen II in the sixth at the same bag.

Pensacola plated five runs on nine hits, drawing five walks. Including Ignoffo, four different Blue Wahoos recorded two hits each: Dillon Lewis posted a 2-for-3 night at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored, while Dylan Jasso reached in all four of his plate appearances, going 2-for-2 and drawing two walks while also scoring a run. Emaarion Boyd laid down two perfect bunts in his 2-for-3 performance and contributed a run.

The seemingly omnipresent glove of Allen wasn’t able to snag a two-out triple into right field from Ignoffo, and the previously-walked pair of Aiva Arquette and Lewis hustled home to give the Blue Wahoos an early lead.

Pensacola extended their lead in the fourth inning as a Juan Matheus sacrifice fly into deep center scored Jasso from third. Lewis later punched a single into shallow left field to send Boyd flying home from second base, giving the Wahoos their largest lead of the series at 4-0. Chattanooga starter Javier Rivera (L, 0-3) would exit after the damaging fourth and ultimately suffer the loss, having given up five hits, four runs and three walks.

The Lookouts got one back in the top of the fifth on a towering solo home run from Ruben Ibarra. They would tack on two more in the sixth on a two-RBI single by Allen, cutting the deficit down to a single run, 4-3.

It wouldn’t take long for the Blue Wahoos to respond however, as Lewis launched a triple to the warning track in center to kick off the bottom of the seventh. A Cristian Hernandez sacrifice liner into left gave Lewis space to tag up and take home to reinstate the two-run lead.

Chattanooga answered in the top of the eighth with a deep sacrifice fly into right from Allen to score Jorge, who touched home moments before the Blue Wahoos executed an inning-ending double play. The momentum wouldn’t carry over into the ninth though, as Pensacola reliever Jack Sellinger (S, 2) retired the side in order, punctuated by a strikeout on Ibarra that made Blue Wahoos Stadium erupt with cheer.

Pensacola’s Luis Palacios offered a strong start, holding the previously-potent Chattanooga offense to two hits while earning six strikeouts through 4.0 innings. Kade Bragg (W, 3-1) would walk away with the win, entering in the sixth and offering 2.0 innings of work that saw just one hit and walk allowed.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Lookouts on Sunday afternoon.

written by Maddy Branning