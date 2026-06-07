Here Are This Week’s Road Constructions Spots To Watch

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Resurfacing from east of U.S. 29 to east of Davis Highway (State Road (S.R.) 291) – Drivers on I-10 may encounter intermittent lane closures, traffic shifts and periodic ramp closures, between mile markers 11 and 14, Sunday, June 7 through Thursday, June 11, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations and roadway construction.

Drivers on I-10 may encounter intermittent lane closures, traffic shifts and periodic ramp closures, between mile markers 11 and 14, Sunday, June 7 through Thursday, June 11, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations and roadway construction. S.R. 295 Resurfacing from S.R. 292 (Barrancas Avenue) to S.R. 727 (West Fairfield Drive) – The week of Monday, June 8, drivers will encounter a new configuration at the S.R. 295 at Martha Avenue intersection. The existing median crossover will be replaced with a directional median that only permits S.R. 295 northbound left turn movements to access Martha Avenue westbound. No other left turn movements will be permitted at this intersection. During median construction, drivers will be detoured via New Warrington Road, Lillian Highway, and N. 46th Avenue. Signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone.

The week of Monday, June 8, drivers will encounter a new configuration at the S.R. 295 at Martha Avenue intersection. The existing median crossover will be replaced with a directional median that only permits S.R. 295 northbound left turn movements to access Martha Avenue westbound. No other left turn movements will be permitted at this intersection. During median construction, drivers will be detoured via New Warrington Road, Lillian Highway, and N. 46th Avenue. Signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone. S.R. 292 (Gulf Beach Highway) from east of Bauer Road (County Road 293) to Manchester Street – The week of Sunday, June 7, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 292, from east of Bauer Road to Manchester Street, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for construction activities. Additionally, a new traffic configuration has been implemented on S.R. 292 between Mills Avenue and just east of Patton Drive, with travel lanes shifted to the outside of the roadway to provide space to construct a median traffic separator. Channelizing devices are in place to delineate the work zone. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph through the work zone.

The week of Sunday, June 7, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 292, from east of Bauer Road to Manchester Street, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for construction activities. Additionally, a new traffic configuration has been implemented on S.R. 292 between Mills Avenue and just east of Patton Drive, with travel lanes shifted to the outside of the roadway to provide space to construct a median traffic separator. Channelizing devices are in place to delineate the work zone. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph through the work zone. Business U.S. 98 (Garden Street) Construction from Pace Boulevard to the Interstate 110 (I- 110) ramp – The week of Sunday, June 7, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Garden Street, between Pace Boulevard and N. Donelson Street, is reduced to two travel lanes (one in each direction) as crews perform construction activities on the north side of the street. This temporary traffic configuration will be in place through late 2026. Temporary side street closures north of Garden Street for stormwater drainage system reconstruction. This week, drivers may encounter a closure with detour at I Street and J Street. Signage will be in place to direct drivers through the work zone. On-street parking is closed on Garden Street, between B Street and L Street.

The week of Sunday, June 7, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: I-110 Resurfacing from I-10 to U.S. 98 – Drivers on I-110 may encounter intermittent lane closures, traffic shifts and periodic ramp closures, between I-10 and U.S. 98, Sunday, June 7 through Thursday, June 11, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving operations and roadway construction.

Drivers on I-110 may encounter intermittent lane closures, traffic shifts and periodic ramp closures, between I-10 and U.S. 98, Sunday, June 7 through Thursday, June 11, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving operations and roadway construction. I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Intermittent lane closures on I-10 westbound near the Nine Mile Road interchange, Sunday, June 7 through Thursday, June 11, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps, Sunday, June 7 through Saturday, June 13, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone. Temporary reconfiguration of the I-10 westbound ramps, which will remain in place through mid-2026.

Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: I-10 westbound traffic will be reduced to one travel lane and shifted south near mile marker 10, Sunday, June 7 through Thursday, June 11, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for construction activities. Intermittent lane closures will occur on North Palafox Street between Whitehead Drive and Hope Drive for construction at the North Palafox Street overpass. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic through the work zone. I-10 is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction between U.S. 29 and I-110. I-10 travel lanes are shifted away from the median area of the roadway, near the U.S. 29 interchange. The U.S. 29 southbound access to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp has been reduced. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound.

Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: S.R. 97 (Atmore Highway) Resurfacing from U.S. 29 to the Alabama State Line – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Intermittent lane and shoulder closures are to be expected throughout the project limits on Monday, June 8 through Friday, June 12, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for median improvements. Lane closures are to be expected at S.R. 95 and S.R. 97 on Monday, June 8 through Friday, June 12, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for median improvements.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive, Sunday, June 7 through Saturday, June 13, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Pictured: Improvements near the I-10 at Pine Forest Road interchange (Exit 7). Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.