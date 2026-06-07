What To Be A Firefighter? ECFR Physical Abilities Test Is June 15

June 7, 2026

Escambia County Fire Rescue will hold a physical abilities test Monday, June 15 for Florida-certified firefighters interested in joining ECFR.

The physical abilities test will take place at 8 a.m. at Pensacola Fire Department Station 4, located at 1 N. “Q” St. Participants should arrive 30 minutes early to sign in.

Those interested in the physical abilities test must apply for the Florida-certified firefighter position prior to registering for the test. Apply for the Florida-certified firefighter position at MyEscambia.com/careers. Qualified applicants will receive an email from Escambia County Human Resources with specific information and instructions for the test.

Florida-certified firefighters must be able to complete the following skills to pass the physical abilities test:

  • 1 3/4″ charged hose pull in 23 seconds
  • Keiser sled in 47 seconds
  • Tower evolution in 5 minutes and 40 seconds

Participants must pass the physical abilities test in order to become an Escambia County Firefighter. Interviews for those who pass the test will be conducted on Tuesday, June 16.

Certified Escambia County Firefighters receive numerous benefits including competitive pay and health benefits, a 48/96 schedule, 14 paid holidays, special teams incentive pay and more.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 