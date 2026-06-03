ECSO: Hallucinating Man Fired Shots Inside His Beulah Apartment, Bullets Pierced Adjacent Unit

June 7, 2026

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a 25-year-old man was hallucinating when he fired multiple shots inside his apartment on Saturday morning.

ECSO responded to reports of shots fired at Ascend at Pathstone Apartments on Riverstone Drive off West Nine Mile Road in Beulah

Demarian Markial Dawayne Kendrick, 25, fired his gun several times, with bullets traveling into an adjacent apartment. There was no one inside the neighboring apartment at the time, and no injuries reported.

Kendrick was charged with felony firing a deadly missile into a building, felony firing a weapon on residential property and misdemeanor criminal mischief with property damage greater than $1,000. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 