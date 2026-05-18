Missing Person Alert Issued For 86-Year-Old Atmore Man

May 18, 2026

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing person alert for an 86-year-old Atmore man.

Atmore Police said Billy Joe Lambert is believed to be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. He was last seen Friday, May 15 at approximately 4:15 p.m. in the area of Point Escambia Circle in Atmore, and was last seen wearing a gray or blue baseball cap, a white button-up shirt, blue jeans, and gray slip-on shoes.

Lambert is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He may be in a 2014 gray Jeep Compass with Alabama tag 30A28TN.

Anyone who may have any information regarding the whereabouts of Billy Joe Lambert is asked to contact the Atmore Police Department at (251) 368-9141 or call 911.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 