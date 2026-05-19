Cliff Masaitis From Walnut Hill Bus Garage Recognized As Employee Of The Quarter

The Escambia County School District Transportation Department recently recognized Cliff Masaitis as the Garage Employee of the Quarter for his exceptional service and dedication to Escambia County Public Schools over the past 23 years.

Masaitis works at the Walnut Hill Bus Garage.

The transportation department said:

“Cliff is known for consistently going above and beyond in his role. He is a dependable and hardworking employee who takes pride in ensuring that operations run smoothly and efficiently. No matter how busy he may be, Cliff always makes time to assist bus drivers, answer questions, and provide support whenever it’s needed.

His willingness to help in any situation and his commitment to getting the job done make him an invaluable part of the team. Cliff’s positive attitude, strong work ethic, and dedication to his coworkers have earned him the respect and appreciation of everyone he works with.

He truly embodies what it means to be a team player—always stepping in, going the extra mile, and making sure things happen when they need to. Cliff is an all-around outstanding employee and coworker.”

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