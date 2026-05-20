Mooove Over: Heifer Hit By Vehicle Near Jay Corralled By SRSO, FHP

A loose heifer near Jay was struck by a vehicle while wandering in the area of Highway 87 and Neal Kennington Road.

The bovine was unfortunately struck by a vehicle during her evening stroll, but authorities report she luckily suffered only minor injuries.

To keep the cow from darting back into the roadway, Deputy Jackson of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office stepped in and secured her to his patrol truck. With assistance from the remaining SRSO shift deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol, the heifer was safely loaded into a trailer and reunited with her owner.

The SRSO took the opportunity to remind drivers to stay alert for livestock and wildlife on rural roadways, especially during nighttime hours when animals can appear suddenly.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.