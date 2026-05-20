Pensacola Airport Receives $9 Million Grant To Fund Terminal Modernization

Pensacola International Airport has been awarded a $9 million grant through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Terminal Program (ATP).

The award was announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration as part of the fifth and final round of the ATPm to modernize infrastructure, improve accessibility, and strengthen the passenger experience at airports across the country.

The grant will support the continued expansion and modernization of Pensacola International Airport’s terminal facilities, specifically funding the expansion of the airport’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoint.

The project will add approximately 8,400 square feet of new space, expand the checkpoint to six screening lanes, improve passenger queuing areas, construct additional restrooms, and modernize critical baggage handling infrastructure to enhance the family travel experience.

“This investment is transformational for Pensacola International Airport and for the future of air travel in our region,” said Matt Coughlin, the airport’s Executive Director. “Our community continues to experience tremendous growth, and this funding allows us to accelerate critical infrastructure improvements that will enhance the passenger experience, improve operational efficiency, and position PNS for the next generation of growth. We’re incredibly grateful to the FAA and our congressional delegation for their continued support of our region’s infrastructure.”

The checkpoint expansion project is a key component of PNS’s larger Terminal Expansion and Modernization Program, which ultimately will deliver expanded passenger capacity, improved amenities, enhanced accessibility features, upgraded infrastructure, and future gate expansion opportunities to support continued air service development.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said news of the grant award is a testament to the dedication of the Airport team and to partners at the federal level who advocated for our community.

“This grant program is the best opportunity to have less burden on bonds and on the airport passengers,” Reeves said. “Receiving these grant dollars ultimately helps keep costs low, and that’s what’s made Pensacola so competitive. The fact that we are able to get this funding does have a bottom-line impact to the users of our airport. We’re very grateful to everybody involved.”

U.S. Rep Jimmy Patronis, who is a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, praised the grant as an investment in a vital economic asset in Northwest Florida.

“When we invest in transportation infrastructure, we support jobs, strengthen our economy, and create opportunities for growth,” Patronis said. “I’m proud to help bring this $9 million investment home to Pensacola.”

Construction on the checkpoint is planned to begin at the end of 2026.