MILO, The Mobile ID And Licensing Office, Rescheduled For Next Week In Century

The Escambia County Tax Collector’s Mobile Identification and Licensing Office (MILO) was set to be in Century this Thursday, but the event has been rescheduled for next Wednesday, May 27, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Billy G. Ward Courthouse.

MILO offers a convenient way for residents to access essential tax collector services, such as driver’s license renewals, identification cards, vehicle services, tax payments and business tax receipts.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.