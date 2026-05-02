FDLE Arrests Escambia Man For Child Porn, Bestiality Images

he Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested an Escambia County man for possession of child sexual abuse materials and bestiality.

Chandler Joseph Baker, 30, was charged with a total of 24 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials, 13 counts of possession of bestiality, one count of possession of marijuana over 30 grams, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The investigation began when agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), reporting that an unknown user uploaded numerous files containing images depicting the sexual abuse of children. Agents traced the associated IP address to Baker’s residence on Village Lane.

On May 7, agents conducted a residential search warrant at Baker’s address and seized multiple electronic devices for forensic review. FDLE said initial review at the scene found one video file of child sexual abuse material, and three image files of bestiality. Additionally, 43 grams of marijuana and 2 grams of THC wax were found on the property.

Baker was arrested and booked in the Escambia County Jail on a $50,000 bond, then released on Saturday, May 9.

Further forensic review of the devices revealed multiple files of child sexual abuse materials and bestiality that were uploaded to the user account.

On May 14, agents conducted a second arrest warrant for Baker. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Okaloosa County Jail on no bond.

The Office of Agriculture Law Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations assisted with the initial search warrant. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted with the second warrant.

Baker remains in the Okaloosa County Jail without bond.